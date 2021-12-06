QQQ
+ 2.18
380.95
+ 0.57%
BTC/USD
-520.82
48875.51
-1.05%
DIA
+ 6.87
339.37
+ 1.98%
SPY
+ 5.72
447.70
+ 1.26%
TLT
-1.86
156.21
-1.2%
GLD
-0.27
166.90
-0.16%

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

byBenzinga Insights
December 6, 2021 12:32 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Gainers

  • Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) shares increased by 66.0% to $12.5 during Monday’s regular session. The current volume of 7.9 million shares is 3748.77% of Del Taco Restaurants’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $454.9 million.
  • Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) stock rose 14.91% to $4.7. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 2.6 million, which is 10.66% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $251.5 million.
  • Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) shares moved upwards by 14.69% to $2.81. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 128.0K shares, making up 137.08% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $234.2 million.
  • Volta (NYSE:VLTA) stock moved upwards by 12.29% to $9.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion.
  • Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) stock rose 11.48% to $20.39. As of 12:30 EST, Norwegian Cruise Line’s stock is trading at a volume of 23.2 million, which is 139.07% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.5 billion.
  • Cango (NYSE:CANG) stock rose 10.86% to $2.96. The current volume of 195.8K shares is 77.65% of Cango’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company’s market cap stands at $432.0 million.

Losers

  • Onion Global (NYSE:OG) shares decreased by 19.33% to $3.13 during Monday’s regular session. Trading volume for Onion Global’s stock is 102.7K as of 12:30 EST. This is 31.83% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $279.3 million.
  • China Online Education Gr (NYSE:COE) stock declined by 12.24% to $1.22. As of 12:30 EST, China Online Education Gr’s stock is trading at a volume of 357.3K, which is 70.29% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.2 million.
  • Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) stock declined by 10.57% to $0.64. As of 12:30 EST, Yunji’s stock is trading at a volume of 469.2K, which is 204.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $135.4 million.
  • Secoo Holding (NASDAQ:SECO) shares declined by 9.69% to $0.41. The current volume of 175.1K shares is 150.46% of Secoo Holding’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company’s market cap stands at $29.0 million.
  • Faraday Future (NASDAQ:FFIE) stock fell 9.65% to $5.16. The company’s market cap stands at $152.2 million.
  • Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) stock fell 9.04% to $99.21. The company’s market cap stands at $3.7 billion.
    See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers

Related Articles

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Gainers read more
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers Molecular Data (NASDAQ:MKD) stock rose 4.77% to $0.3 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $54.5 million. read more
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers read more
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

  read more