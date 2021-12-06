12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) shares increased by 66.0% to $12.5 during Monday’s regular session. The current volume of 7.9 million shares is 3748.77% of Del Taco Restaurants’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $454.9 million.
- Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) stock rose 14.91% to $4.7. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 2.6 million, which is 10.66% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $251.5 million.
- Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) shares moved upwards by 14.69% to $2.81. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 128.0K shares, making up 137.08% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $234.2 million.
- Volta (NYSE:VLTA) stock moved upwards by 12.29% to $9.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion.
- Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) stock rose 11.48% to $20.39. As of 12:30 EST, Norwegian Cruise Line’s stock is trading at a volume of 23.2 million, which is 139.07% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.5 billion.
- Cango (NYSE:CANG) stock rose 10.86% to $2.96. The current volume of 195.8K shares is 77.65% of Cango’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company’s market cap stands at $432.0 million.
Losers
- Onion Global (NYSE:OG) shares decreased by 19.33% to $3.13 during Monday’s regular session. Trading volume for Onion Global’s stock is 102.7K as of 12:30 EST. This is 31.83% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $279.3 million.
- China Online Education Gr (NYSE:COE) stock declined by 12.24% to $1.22. As of 12:30 EST, China Online Education Gr’s stock is trading at a volume of 357.3K, which is 70.29% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.2 million.
- Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) stock declined by 10.57% to $0.64. As of 12:30 EST, Yunji’s stock is trading at a volume of 469.2K, which is 204.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $135.4 million.
- Secoo Holding (NASDAQ:SECO) shares declined by 9.69% to $0.41. The current volume of 175.1K shares is 150.46% of Secoo Holding’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company’s market cap stands at $29.0 million.
- Faraday Future (NASDAQ:FFIE) stock fell 9.65% to $5.16. The company’s market cap stands at $152.2 million.
- Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) stock fell 9.04% to $99.21. The company’s market cap stands at $3.7 billion.
See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.