If You Had $1,000 Right Now, Would You Buy The Dip In GameStop Or AMC?

Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios.

A number of retail investor favorite, high short interest stocks were trading lower this week in sympathy with the broader market.

Following the busy week of trading, we posed the following question to over 1,000 Benzinga visitors: If you had $1,000 right now, would you buy the dip in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) or AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC)?

GameStop: 41.6%

AMC: 58.4%

AMC garnered the majority of support in this week’s study, capturing 58.4% of the vote.

AMC shares were trading lower this week after the CDC confirmed the first Omicron case in the US. Theaters shut down in 2020 amid the start of the pandemic and variant uncertainty has driven fears of possible lockdown measures.

AMC closed Friday’s session lower by 4.2% at $29.01, well off the stock's intraday low of $25.31.

Meanwhile, GameStop earned 41.6% of the vote in this week’s study.

Shares of companies in the broader retail space, including GameStop, were trading lower this week following worse-than-expected US job growth data. Additionally, Omicron variant concerns have weighed on the sector amid the holiday shopping season.

GameStop closed Friday’s session lower by 5.1% at $172.39, off the intraday low of $159.05.