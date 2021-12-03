12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Lixte Biotech Holdings (NASDAQ:LIXT) stock increased by 22.13% to $1.49 during Friday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.4 million.
- Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRX) stock rose 14.55% to $3.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.8 million.
- CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) shares moved upwards by 10.15% to $0.5. The company’s market cap stands at $43.0 million.
- Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) stock rose 8.67% to $2.88. The company’s market cap stands at $27.3 million.
- Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) stock increased by 8.44% to $5.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $731.5 million.
- Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) stock increased by 7.17% to $15.69. Myovant Sciences’s trading volume hit 127.3K shares by close, accounting for 21.06% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion.
Losers
- Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) shares decreased by 5.68% to $6.48 during Friday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $405.2 million.
- Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) shares fell 4.08% to $4.0. This security traded at a volume of 324.7K shares come close, making up 42.98% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $595.5 million.
- Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) stock fell 3.14% to $0.87. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.4 million.
- Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS) stock fell 3.12% to $20.84. The company’s market cap stands at $168.8 million.
- Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) stock decreased by 2.98% to $4.56. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 134.7K shares, which is 563.8 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $73.3 million.
- AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) shares fell 2.95% to $0.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $66.8 million.
