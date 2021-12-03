QQQ
Insurance Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

byBenzinga Insights
December 3, 2021 12:41 pm
According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today’s Intraday session.

Gainers

  • Marpai (NASDAQ:MRAI) shares increased by 2.26% to $4.51 during Friday’s regular session. The company’s market cap stands at $85.7 million.
  • Reliance Global Group (NASDAQ:RELI) shares increased by 1.53% to $1.98. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 26.7K, which is 7.48% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.6 million.
  • Axis Capital Holdings (NYSE:AXS) shares rose 1.23% to $52.28. Axis Capital Holdings’s stock is trading at a volume of 143.0K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 32.43% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.4 billion.
  • Unum (NYSE:UNM) shares moved upwards by 1.17% to $23.3. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.1 million shares, making up 32.92% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.7 billion.
  • CNO Finl Group (NYSE:CNO) stock increased by 0.95% to $23.34. CNO Finl Group’s stock is trading at a volume of 199.1K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 22.29% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $2.8 billion.
  • MetLife (NYSE:MET) stock moved upwards by 0.75% to $59.78. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 2.1 million, which is 44.15% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $50.2 billion.

Losers

  • Hippo Holdings (NYSE:HIPO) shares declined by 7.78% to $3.15 during Friday’s regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion.
  • SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) stock fell 6.67% to $8.68. SelectQuote’s stock is trading at a volume of 1.0 million shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 42.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.4 billion.
  • Conifer Holdings (NASDAQ:CNFR) shares declined by 6.61% to $2.12. As of 12:40 EST, Conifer Holdings’s stock is trading at a volume of 9.6K, which is 27.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.5 million.
  • Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) stock decreased by 6.05% to $2.25. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 1.9 million, which is 57.72% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $286.1 million.
  • Palomar Hldgs (NASDAQ:PLMR) shares decreased by 6.03% to $67.39. The current volume of 68.8K shares is 69.61% of Palomar Hldgs’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company’s market cap stands at $1.7 billion.
  • GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) shares decreased by 5.85% to $3.38. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.0 million shares, making up 32.58% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.

