QQQ
-9.11
399.02
-2.34%
BTC/USD
-1525.87
54954.47
-2.7%
DIA
-1.64
348.25
-0.47%
SPY
-5.90
463.30
-1.29%
TLT
+ 1.30
151.23
+ 0.85%
GLD
+ 1.29
163.95
+ 0.78%

Why AMD Shares Are Falling

byHenry Khederian
December 3, 2021 12:05 pm
Shares of several companies in the broader tech sector, including Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) are trading lower in sympathy with Asana (NYSE:ASAN) and DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) after the companies reported their third-quarter earnings results.

Asana reported quarterly losses of 23 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of a loss of 26 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $100.30 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $93.86 million by 7%.

DocuSign reported quarterly earnings of 58 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 46 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $545.46 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $530.63 million by 3%.

AMD is an American multinational semiconductor company based in Santa Clara, California, that develops computer processors and related technologies for business and consumer markets.

AMD has a 52-week high of $164.46 and a 52-week low of $72.50.

