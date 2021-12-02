10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) shares increased by 6.78% to $3.7 during Thursday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.7 million.
- ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) shares rose 2.27% to $16.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.4 billion.
- Avis Budget Gr (NASDAQ:CAR) shares rose 1.52% to $272.22. Avis Budget Gr’s trading volume hit 485.3K shares by close, accounting for 20.63% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $15.3 billion.
- Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) stock rose 1.44% to $48.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.
Losers
- Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) stock declined by 7.35% to $7.82 during Thursday’s after-market session. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 262.5K shares, which is 2.86 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $68.2 million.
- Team (NYSE:TISI) stock decreased by 3.82% to $1.26. The company’s market cap stands at $39.0 million.
- Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) stock declined by 2.47% to $2.37. The company’s market cap stands at $48.7 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
- Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) shares fell 2.05% to $10.04. At the close, Astra Space’s trading volume reached 138.0K shares. This is 3.05% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.5 billion.
- Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) stock fell 1.98% to $4.97. The company’s market cap stands at $63.5 million.
- TOMI Environmental Solns (NASDAQ:TOMZ) stock fell 1.75% to $1.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.2 million.
