QQQ
+ 2.79
384.33
+ 0.72%
BTC/USD
-623.56
56560.51
-1.09%
DIA
+ 6.13
334.33
+ 1.8%
SPY
+ 6.44
444.06
+ 1.43%
TLT
+ 0.19
152.15
+ 0.12%
GLD
-0.96
167.12
-0.58%

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

byBenzinga Insights
December 2, 2021 6:01 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

  • NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) shares rose 7.38% to $1.6 during Thursday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.5 million.
  • Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) shares increased by 5.0% to $0.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $76.4 million.
  • Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) stock rose 4.99% to $0.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $55.2 million.
  • Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) stock moved upwards by 4.72% to $1.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.1 million.
  • AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) stock increased by 4.45% to $0.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $76.3 million.
  • iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC) shares increased by 4.37% to $13.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $93.1 million.

Losers

  • Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) stock fell 9.51% to $4.0 during Thursday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $61.7 million.
  • Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) shares declined by 4.64% to $8.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.7 billion.
  • Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) shares declined by 4.61% to $2.9. Selecta Biosciences’s trading volume hit 150.0K shares by close, accounting for 16.29% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $338.2 million.
  • Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI) stock fell 3.62% to $5.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $58.6 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
  • BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) shares declined by 3.16% to $4.3. BeyondSpring’s trading volume hit 220.1K shares by close, accounting for 15.16% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $168.1 million.
  • Pasithea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTTA) stock decreased by 2.99% to $3.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.9 million.
    See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers

Related Articles

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

  read more
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

  read more

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

  read more

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Gainers read more