12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) shares rose 7.38% to $1.6 during Thursday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.5 million.
- Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) shares increased by 5.0% to $0.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $76.4 million.
- Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) stock rose 4.99% to $0.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $55.2 million.
- Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) stock moved upwards by 4.72% to $1.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.1 million.
- AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) stock increased by 4.45% to $0.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $76.3 million.
- iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC) shares increased by 4.37% to $13.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $93.1 million.
Losers
- Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) stock fell 9.51% to $4.0 during Thursday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $61.7 million.
- Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) shares declined by 4.64% to $8.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.7 billion.
- Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) shares declined by 4.61% to $2.9. Selecta Biosciences’s trading volume hit 150.0K shares by close, accounting for 16.29% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $338.2 million.
- Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI) stock fell 3.62% to $5.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $58.6 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
- BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) shares declined by 3.16% to $4.3. BeyondSpring’s trading volume hit 220.1K shares by close, accounting for 15.16% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $168.1 million.
- Pasithea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTTA) stock decreased by 2.99% to $3.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.9 million.
