Insurance Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today’s Intraday session.

Gainers

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) shares moved upwards by 9.03% to $23.04 during Thursday’s regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 533.3K, which is 81.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $606.9 million.

(NASDAQ:EHTH) shares moved upwards by 9.03% to $23.04 during Thursday’s regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 533.3K, which is 81.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $606.9 million. Marpai (NASDAQ:MRAI) shares rose 7.24% to $4.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $84.9 million.

(NASDAQ:MRAI) shares rose 7.24% to $4.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $84.9 million. Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) stock increased by 4.64% to $118.09. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 266.5K shares, making up 55.89% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $18.9 billion.

(NASDAQ:CINF) stock increased by 4.64% to $118.09. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 266.5K shares, making up 55.89% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $18.9 billion. CNO Finl Group (NYSE:CNO) shares rose 4.26% to $23.0. As of 12:40 EST, CNO Finl Group’s stock is trading at a volume of 432.2K, which is 48.33% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $2.8 billion.

(NYSE:CNO) shares rose 4.26% to $23.0. As of 12:40 EST, CNO Finl Group’s stock is trading at a volume of 432.2K, which is 48.33% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $2.8 billion. Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) shares increased by 4.17% to $48.95. Brighthouse Financial’s stock is trading at a volume of 182.4K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 31.51% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.9 billion.

(NASDAQ:BHF) shares increased by 4.17% to $48.95. Brighthouse Financial’s stock is trading at a volume of 182.4K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 31.51% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.9 billion. Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) shares rose 4.14% to $66.25. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 1.1 million, which is 82.59% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.9 billion.

Losers

Hippo Holdings (NYSE:HIPO) stock fell 3.6% to $3.35 during Thursday’s regular session. The company’s market cap stands at $1.8 billion.

(NYSE:HIPO) stock fell 3.6% to $3.35 during Thursday’s regular session. The company’s market cap stands at $1.8 billion. Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) shares decreased by 2.66% to $1.39. Trading volume for Waterdrop’s stock is 794.6K as of 12:40 EST. This is 156.81% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $550.7 million. The company’s, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago.

(NYSE:WDH) shares decreased by 2.66% to $1.39. Trading volume for Waterdrop’s stock is 794.6K as of 12:40 EST. This is 156.81% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $550.7 million. The company’s, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago. Conifer Holdings (NASDAQ:CNFR) shares declined by 2.13% to $2.3. As of 12:40 EST, Conifer Holdings’s stock is trading at a volume of 5.6K, which is 14.81% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $22.3 million.

(NASDAQ:CNFR) shares declined by 2.13% to $2.3. As of 12:40 EST, Conifer Holdings’s stock is trading at a volume of 5.6K, which is 14.81% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $22.3 million. Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) shares fell 1.9% to $211.0. The current volume of 1.1K shares is 30.71% of Investors Title’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company’s market cap stands at $395.2 million.

(NASDAQ:ITIC) shares fell 1.9% to $211.0. The current volume of 1.1K shares is 30.71% of Investors Title’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company’s market cap stands at $395.2 million. Kingsway Financial Servs (NYSE:KFS) shares declined by 1.69% to $5.25. Kingsway Financial Servs’s stock is trading at a volume of 24.5K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 124.11% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $126.5 million.

(NYSE:KFS) shares declined by 1.69% to $5.25. Kingsway Financial Servs’s stock is trading at a volume of 24.5K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 124.11% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $126.5 million. Crawford (NYSE:CRD) shares decreased by 1.49% to $7.28. Trading volume for Crawford’s stock is 3.5K as of 12:40 EST. This is 46.18% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.

This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.