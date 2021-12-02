QQQ
-2.22
389.34
-0.57%
BTC/USD
-717.32
56466.75
-1.25%
DIA
+ 2.91
337.55
+ 0.85%
SPY
+ 1.78
448.72
+ 0.4%
TLT
+ 0.32
152.02
+ 0.21%
GLD
-1.00
167.16
-0.6%

Why Uber Shares Are Rising

byHenry Khederian
December 2, 2021 10:30 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why Uber Shares Are Rising

Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) shares are trading higher after Meta Platform's (NASDAQ:FB) WhatsApp rolled out ride booking via the messenger service in India. UBS also initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and announced an $80 price target.

Uber shares are otherwise trading lower by 3.9% over the past five sessions and lower by 11.2% over the past month amid ongoing COVID-19 reopening uncertainty.

See Also: Why Snowflake Shares Are Heating Up

Uber is a technology provider that matches riders with drivers, hungry people with restaurants and food delivery service providers and shippers with carriers.

Uber has a 52-week high of $64.05 and a 52-week low of $35.80.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Why Are Momentive Shares Trading Higher Friday Premarket?

Why Are Momentive Shares Trading Higher Friday Premarket?

Goldman Sachs Analyst Sees 60% Upside In Uber, 28% In Lyft

Goldman Sachs Analyst Sees 60% Upside In Uber, 28% In Lyft

Goldman Sachs analyst Eric Sheridan initiated coverage of the U.S. internet sector with a "selectively positive view."  read more

What's Up With Facebook's Stock Today?

Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ: FB) shares are trading lower by 3.4% at $360.70 Thursday morning after the company reported second-quarter earnings results, Daily Active Users (DAUs) and Monthly Active Users (MAUs). read more

What's Going On With Facebook Shares Today?

Facebook (NYSE: FB) shares are trading higher by 2.7% at $360.58 in sympathy with Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) and Snap Inc (NYSE: read more