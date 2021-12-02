Why Uber Shares Are Rising

Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) shares are trading higher after Meta Platform's (NASDAQ:FB) WhatsApp rolled out ride booking via the messenger service in India. UBS also initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and announced an $80 price target.

Uber shares are otherwise trading lower by 3.9% over the past five sessions and lower by 11.2% over the past month amid ongoing COVID-19 reopening uncertainty.

Uber is a technology provider that matches riders with drivers, hungry people with restaurants and food delivery service providers and shippers with carriers.

Uber has a 52-week high of $64.05 and a 52-week low of $35.80.