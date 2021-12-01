9 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- China Recycling Energy (NASDAQ:CREG) stock rose 7.2% to $5.95 during Wednesday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.2 million.
- Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) shares rose 5.43% to $6.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion.
- United Rentals (NYSE:URI) stock rose 5.28% to $350.3. Trading volume for this security closed at 98.0K, accounting for 16.79% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $25.3 billion.
- Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) stock moved upwards by 4.07% to $16.29. This security traded at a volume of 127.4K shares come close, making up 20.82% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.
- Eneti (NYSE:NETI) stock increased by 3.96% to $8.0. The company’s market cap stands at $312.3 million.
- Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) shares moved upwards by 3.72% to $32.56. The company’s market cap stands at $735.6 million.
Losers
- Helbiz (NASDAQ:HLBZ) shares decreased by 3.6% to $7.5 during Wednesday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $228.8 million.
- TD Hldgs (NASDAQ:GLG) stock declined by 2.96% to $0.46. The company’s market cap stands at $63.5 million.
- Code Chain New Continent (NASDAQ:CCNC) shares declined by 1.77% to $1.11. The company’s market cap stands at $51.1 million.
