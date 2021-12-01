QQQ
-6.70
400.52
-1.7%
BTC/USD
-253.98
56696.58
-0.45%
DIA
-4.44
349.34
-1.29%
SPY
-5.02
460.58
-1.1%
TLT
+ 0.75
150.84
+ 0.49%
GLD
+ 0.71
164.79
+ 0.43%

9 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

byBenzinga Insights
December 1, 2021 4:32 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
9 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

  • China Recycling Energy (NASDAQ:CREG) stock rose 7.2% to $5.95 during Wednesday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.2 million.
  • Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) shares rose 5.43% to $6.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion.
  • United Rentals (NYSE:URI) stock rose 5.28% to $350.3. Trading volume for this security closed at 98.0K, accounting for 16.79% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $25.3 billion.
  • Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) stock moved upwards by 4.07% to $16.29. This security traded at a volume of 127.4K shares come close, making up 20.82% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.
  • Eneti (NYSE:NETI) stock increased by 3.96% to $8.0. The company’s market cap stands at $312.3 million.
  • Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) shares moved upwards by 3.72% to $32.56. The company’s market cap stands at $735.6 million.

Losers

  • Helbiz (NASDAQ:HLBZ) shares decreased by 3.6% to $7.5 during Wednesday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $228.8 million.
  • TD Hldgs (NASDAQ:GLG) stock declined by 2.96% to $0.46. The company’s market cap stands at $63.5 million.
  • Code Chain New Continent (NASDAQ:CCNC) shares declined by 1.77% to $1.11. The company’s market cap stands at $51.1 million.
    See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers

Related Articles

64 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

64 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Gainers ABVC BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABVC) shares climbed 137.4% to close at $6.03 on Monday on abnormally-high volume. The stock is seeing increased interest by traders on social media. Also, the company filed a mixed shelf offering on Friday after the close. read more
40 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session

40 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session

Gainers ABVC BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABVC) shares jumped 250% to $8.91 on abnormally-high volume. The stock is seeing increased interest by traders on social media. Also, the company filed a mixed shelf offering on Friday after the close. read more
28 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session

28 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers ABVC BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABVC) rose 333.9% to $11.02 in pre-market trading. ABVC Biopharma’s S-3 showed registration for $50 million mixed securities shelf offering. read more
64 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

64 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Gainers read more