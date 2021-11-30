QQQ
-5.87
405.56
-1.47%
BTC/USD
-450.87
57325.38
-0.78%
DIA
-6.37
357.56
-1.81%
SPY
-8.71
473.31
-1.87%
TLT
+ 2.27
147.05
+ 1.52%
GLD
-1.14
167.76
-0.68%

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

byBenzinga Insights
November 30, 2021 6:15 pm
Gainers

  • Cumberland (NASDAQ:CPIX) stock rose 100.99% to $4.42 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 132.5 million, which is 41190.24% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $65.4 million.
  • GBS (NASDAQ:GBS) shares rose 33.95% to $2.17. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 25.7 million, which is 3400.53% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.2 million.
  • Immunogen (NASDAQ:IMGN) shares rose 28.52% to $6.11. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 41.0 million shares, making up 2610.89% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion.
  • MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) shares moved upwards by 25.19% to $3.07. The current volume of 14.0 million shares is 2840.35% of MEI Pharma's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $345.7 million.
  • ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) shares moved upwards by 19.24% to $7.62. The current volume of 4.0 million shares is 409.55% of ImmunityBio's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.0 billion.
  • Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) stock increased by 15.24% to $46.65. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 5.1 million, which is 522.44% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $6.1 billion.

Losers

  • TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) shares fell 40.54% to $13.89 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for TG Therapeutics's stock is 14.6 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 1254.94% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.9 billion.
  • Petros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTPI) stock fell 38.0% to $2.48. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 21.7 million, which is 215.27% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.6 million.
  • Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI) shares declined by 25.43% to $5.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $61.4 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) shares declined by 25.28% to $1.27. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.9 million shares, making up 572.24% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $24.1 million.
  • Aesthetic Medical Intl (NASDAQ:AIH) stock declined by 21.74% to $2.7. The current volume of 107.6K shares is 362.54% of Aesthetic Medical Intl's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $63.7 million.
  • NRX Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) stock fell 19.14% to $6.55. NRX Pharmaceuticals's stock is trading at a volume of 5.2 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 127.71% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $385.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

