QQQ
+ 8.49
382.71
+ 2.17%
BTC/USD
+ 765.29
58040.17
+ 1.34%
DIA
+ 2.22
346.80
+ 0.64%
SPY
+ 5.56
453.41
+ 1.21%
TLT
-1.21
151.74
-0.8%
GLD
-0.18
167.03
-0.11%

9 Financials Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

byBenzinga Insights
November 29, 2021 5:24 pm
9 Financials Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

  • Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) shares moved upwards by 3.45% to $47.7 during Monday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $1.3 billion.
  • OppFi (NYSE:OPFI) shares moved upwards by 3.34% to $5.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $70.6 million.
  • Pintec Technology Hldgs (NASDAQ:PT) shares increased by 3.23% to $0.81. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.1 million.
  • Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) shares moved upwards by 2.79% to $13.59. The company’s market cap stands at $868.9 million.
  • SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) stock rose 2.5% to $9.0. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 258.6K shares, which is 7.49 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.4 billion.
  • BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) stock increased by 2.08% to $9.8. Trading volume for this security closed at 72.0K, accounting for 20.28% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion.

Losers

  • Marpai (NASDAQ:MRAI) shares decreased by 3.65% to $3.7 during Monday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $70.9 million.
  • Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) shares declined by 1.44% to $22.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $687.2 million.
  • StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) stock fell 1.33% to $64.9. The company’s market cap stands at $1.2 billion. The company’s, Q4 earnings came out today.
    See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-financial-services-stocks/

