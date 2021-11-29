12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Cumberland (NASDAQ:CPIX) shares moved upwards by 97.27% to $4.34 during Monday's after-market session. At the close, Cumberland's trading volume reached 4.6 million shares. This is 12134.55% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $64.2 million.
- Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG) stock moved upwards by 16.35% to $9.89. The company's market cap stands at $430.9 million.
- Gritstone Bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) shares rose 6.66% to $11.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $761.4 million.
- Erytech Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP) shares rose 5.63% to $2.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $70.6 million.
- PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) stock moved upwards by 5.55% to $2.28. The company's market cap stands at $109.6 million.
- Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) shares increased by 5.36% to $92.97. At the close, Krystal Biotech's trading volume reached 100.9K shares. This is 65.23% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.0 billion.
Losers
- Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI) shares decreased by 5.5% to $6.71 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $77.8 million.
- iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC) stock declined by 4.76% to $19.45. Trading volume for this security closed at 438.6K, accounting for 12.65% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $135.4 million.
- Indaptus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INDP) shares declined by 4.41% to $5.86. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $48.0 million.
- Petros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTPI) shares fell 3.25% to $3.87. At the close, Petros Pharmaceuticals's trading volume reached 3.9 million shares. This is 62.01% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $50.8 million.
- Allied Healthcare Prods (NASDAQ:AHPI) shares fell 3.0% to $6.79. The company's market cap stands at $27.2 million.
- Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) shares decreased by 2.95% to $1.65. Avenue Therapeutics's trading volume hit 118.5K shares by close, accounting for 114.06% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $30.8 million.
