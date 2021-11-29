QQQ
+ 0.00
391.20
+ 0%
BTC/USD
+ 80.13
57355.01
+ 0.14%
DIA
+ 0.19
348.83
+ 0.05%
SPY
+ 0.42
458.55
+ 0.09%
TLT
+ 0.00
150.53
+ 0%
GLD
+ 0.03
166.82
+ 0.02%

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

byBenzinga Insights
November 29, 2021 8:07 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) shares moved upwards by 120.29% to $87.7 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 billion.
  • Petros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTPI) stock rose 54.54% to $3.23. The company's market cap stands at $42.4 million.
  • NRX Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) shares moved upwards by 53.62% to $10.37. The company's market cap stands at $609.8 million.
  • Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) stock rose 33.2% to $7.06. The company's market cap stands at $52.8 million.
  • Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) shares rose 21.03% to $8.17. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
  • Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI) shares rose 20.12% to $9.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $110.0 million.
  •  

Losers

  • iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC) stock decreased by 20.91% to $13.85 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $96.4 million.
  • Allied Healthcare Prods (NASDAQ:AHPI) stock decreased by 14.55% to $7.11. The company's market cap stands at $28.5 million.
  • Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) shares decreased by 8.63% to $6.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $436.0 million.
  • Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) stock fell 7.66% to $12.07. The company's market cap stands at $59.1 million.
  • Indaptus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INDP) shares decreased by 5.7% to $5.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $44.7 million.
  • Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) stock fell 5.53% to $5.98. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers

Related Articles

56 Biggest Movers From Friday

56 Biggest Movers From Friday

Gainers read more
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

  read more
48 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session

48 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session

Gainers Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: AHPI) shares jumped 68% to $9.04. Shares of mask and protective apparel companies, including Allied Healthcare Products, traded higher amid concerns of a new COVID variant discovered in South Africa. read more
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

  read more