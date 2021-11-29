12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) shares moved upwards by 120.29% to $87.7 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 billion.
- Petros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTPI) stock rose 54.54% to $3.23. The company's market cap stands at $42.4 million.
- NRX Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) shares moved upwards by 53.62% to $10.37. The company's market cap stands at $609.8 million.
- Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) stock rose 33.2% to $7.06. The company's market cap stands at $52.8 million.
- Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) shares rose 21.03% to $8.17. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
- Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI) shares rose 20.12% to $9.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $110.0 million.
Losers
- iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC) stock decreased by 20.91% to $13.85 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $96.4 million.
- Allied Healthcare Prods (NASDAQ:AHPI) stock decreased by 14.55% to $7.11. The company's market cap stands at $28.5 million.
- Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) shares decreased by 8.63% to $6.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $436.0 million.
- Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) stock fell 7.66% to $12.07. The company's market cap stands at $59.1 million.
- Indaptus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INDP) shares decreased by 5.7% to $5.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $44.7 million.
- Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) stock fell 5.53% to $5.98. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion.
