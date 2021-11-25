12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) shares moved upwards by 13.06% to $1.99 during Thursday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $104.2 million.
- Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) shares rose 10.23% to $1.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.1 million.
- Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) stock increased by 7.2% to $2.68. The company’s market cap stands at $13.6 million.
- NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) stock rose 5.8% to $121.97. The company’s market cap stands at $1.8 billion.
- KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) shares increased by 4.08% to $15.56. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 109.9K shares, which is 6.25 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.8 billion.
- EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) stock rose 3.49% to $21.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $62.2 million.
Losers
- BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) shares declined by 4.96% to $0.96 during Thursday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $28.2 million.
- FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) stock decreased by 3.88% to $3.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $59.3 million.
- Gaucho Group Holdings (NASDAQ:VINO) shares declined by 3.56% to $2.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.1 million.
- Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) stock declined by 2.87% to $2.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.8 million.
- Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS) shares declined by 2.11% to $6.05. The company’s market cap stands at $1.6 billion.
- Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) stock decreased by 1.77% to $5.56. The company’s market cap stands at $71.1 million.
