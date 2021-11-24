12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC) shares increased by 40.19% to $14.3 during Wednesday’s after-market session. At the close, iSpecimen’s trading volume reached 2.1 million shares. This is 100.19% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $99.6 million.
- Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) stock moved upwards by 11.2% to $2.58. Trading volume for this security closed at 4.3 million, accounting for 581.74% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $123.4 million.
- BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) shares moved upwards by 9.18% to $14.5. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 77.2K shares, which is 6.78 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $567.1 million.
- Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) shares rose 7.91% to $2.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $92.7 million.
- Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) stock increased by 7.31% to $20.38. At the close, Anavex Life Sciences’s trading volume reached 99.0K shares. This is 12.41% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.5 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA) shares rose 5.6% to $21.11. The company’s market cap stands at $599.7 million.
Losers
- Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) shares fell 5.19% to $11.33 during Wednesday’s after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 191.2K, accounting for 7.43% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $55.4 million.
- Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) shares decreased by 4.37% to $1.97. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $214.5 million.
- Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA) shares decreased by 4.32% to $5.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.7 million.
- Petros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTPI) shares fell 3.83% to $1.76. At the close, Petros Pharmaceuticals’s trading volume reached 57.3K shares. This is 0.94% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $23.1 million.
- Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) stock fell 3.78% to $2.55. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 118.6K shares, which is 33.32 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $110.4 million.
- Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) stock declined by 3.78% to $3.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $92.5 million.
