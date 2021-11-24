QQQ
8 Consumer Staples Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

byBenzinga Insights
November 24, 2021 12:49 pm
Gainers

  • Blue Star Foods (NASDAQ:BSFC) stock increased by 17.08% to $3.29 during Wednesday’s regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 136.4K, which is 546.27% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $79.4 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
  • China Xiangtai Food (NASDAQ:PLIN) stock moved upwards by 14.5% to $1.85. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 1.5 million, which is 517.28% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $76.6 million.
  • Alkaline Water Co (NASDAQ:WTER) stock rose 10.36% to $1.34. Trading volume for Alkaline Water Co’s stock is 1.0 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 66.03% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $140.2 million.
  • 111 (NASDAQ:YI) shares rose 8.43% to $4.24. As of 12:30 EST, 111’s stock is trading at a volume of 232.9K, which is 67.72% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $351.3 million. The company’s, Q3 earnings came out 3 days ago.
  • Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED) stock rose 7.5% to $0.46. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 641.0K shares, making up 55.63% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $43.3 million.

Losers

  • United Breweries Co (NYSE:CCU) stock decreased by 9.31% to $16.56 during Wednesday’s regular session. As of 12:30 EST, United Breweries Co’s stock is trading at a volume of 100.0K, which is 61.42% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $3.0 billion.
  • Bit Brother (NASDAQ:BTB) shares declined by 7.95% to $0.91. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 1.9 million, which is 35.37% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.0 million.
  • Happiness Development Gro (NASDAQ:HAPP) shares declined by 6.31% to $0.71. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 160.0K shares, making up 28.95% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.5 million.
