QQQ
+ 0.31
397.18
+ 0.08%
BTC/USD
-817.05
56724.22
-1.42%
DIA
-0.43
358.45
-0.12%
SPY
+ 0.53
467.66
+ 0.11%
TLT
+ 1.84
142.66
+ 1.27%
GLD
-0.51
167.79
-0.3%

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

byBenzinga Insights
November 24, 2021 12:48 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

  • Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI) shares increased by 160.83% to $6.86 during Wednesday’s regular session. The company’s market cap stands at $79.5 million.
  • Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) shares increased by 37.64% to $4.79. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 71.3 million shares, making up 37734.56% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $82.8 million.
  • Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRA) shares increased by 21.62% to $4.5. Trading volume for Biofrontera’s stock is 399.3K as of 12:30 EST. This is 2847.14% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $127.6 million.
  • Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA) shares rose 17.1% to $21.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $597.1 million.
  • Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) stock rose 14.6% to $14.05. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 426.1K shares, making up 79.78% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $374.2 million.
  • Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH) shares increased by 13.16% to $3.85. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 165.9K shares, making up 150.12% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $53.7 million.

Losers

  • Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QLGN) shares fell 31.84% to $1.75 during Wednesday’s regular session. Qualigen Therapeutics’s stock is trading at a volume of 17.0 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 388.88% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $50.8 million.
  • Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) shares declined by 28.66% to $12.15. Trading volume for Aptevo Therapeutics’s stock is 15.6 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 609.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $59.5 million.
  • Pasithea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTTA) stock decreased by 26.8% to $4.1. The company’s market cap stands at $54.1 million.
  • Petros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTPI) stock declined by 25.22% to $1.75. As of 12:30 EST, Petros Pharmaceuticals’s stock is trading at a volume of 4.3 million, which is 71.41% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.0 million.
  • Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) stock decreased by 24.26% to $7.59. As of 12:30 EST, Esperion Therapeutics’s stock is trading at a volume of 2.9 million, which is 271.28% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $220.6 million.
  • Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) shares decreased by 21.48% to $1.23. As of 12:30 EST, Outlook Therapeutics’s stock is trading at a volume of 8.0 million, which is 868.56% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $214.7 million.
    See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers

Related Articles

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

  read more
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers read more
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Gainers Pasithea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTTA) stock moved upwards by 228.5% to $7.26 during Tuesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $95.8 million. read more
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

  read more