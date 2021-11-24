12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI) shares increased by 160.83% to $6.86 during Wednesday’s regular session. The company’s market cap stands at $79.5 million.
- Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) shares increased by 37.64% to $4.79. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 71.3 million shares, making up 37734.56% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $82.8 million.
- Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRA) shares increased by 21.62% to $4.5. Trading volume for Biofrontera’s stock is 399.3K as of 12:30 EST. This is 2847.14% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $127.6 million.
- Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA) shares rose 17.1% to $21.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $597.1 million.
- Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) stock rose 14.6% to $14.05. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 426.1K shares, making up 79.78% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $374.2 million.
- Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH) shares increased by 13.16% to $3.85. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 165.9K shares, making up 150.12% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $53.7 million.
Losers
- Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QLGN) shares fell 31.84% to $1.75 during Wednesday’s regular session. Qualigen Therapeutics’s stock is trading at a volume of 17.0 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 388.88% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $50.8 million.
- Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) shares declined by 28.66% to $12.15. Trading volume for Aptevo Therapeutics’s stock is 15.6 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 609.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $59.5 million.
- Pasithea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTTA) stock decreased by 26.8% to $4.1. The company’s market cap stands at $54.1 million.
- Petros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTPI) stock declined by 25.22% to $1.75. As of 12:30 EST, Petros Pharmaceuticals’s stock is trading at a volume of 4.3 million, which is 71.41% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.0 million.
- Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) stock decreased by 24.26% to $7.59. As of 12:30 EST, Esperion Therapeutics’s stock is trading at a volume of 2.9 million, which is 271.28% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $220.6 million.
- Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) shares decreased by 21.48% to $1.23. As of 12:30 EST, Outlook Therapeutics’s stock is trading at a volume of 8.0 million, which is 868.56% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $214.7 million.
See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.