12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Guess (NYSE:GES) shares rose 5.96% to $22.55 during Tuesday’s after-market session. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 193.4K shares, which is 22.84 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Elite Education Gr Intl (NASDAQ:EEIQ) stock rose 4.66% to $4.04. The company’s market cap stands at $35.6 million.
- Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) shares increased by 3.7% to $2.1. The company’s market cap stands at $193.3 million.
- Rave Restaurant Gr (NASDAQ:RAVE) stock moved upwards by 3.44% to $1.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.0 million.
- Regis (NYSE:RGS) stock moved upwards by 3.33% to $2.79. The company’s market cap stands at $126.5 million.
- Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) shares rose 3.28% to $10.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $389.7 million.
Losers
- Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) stock declined by 24.16% to $24.27 during Tuesday’s after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 2.3 million shares come close, making up 46.53% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $3.8 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
- Gap (NYSE:GPS) stock decreased by 16.11% to $19.69. This security traded at a volume of 2.9 million shares come close, making up 37.53% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.4 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
- Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) shares decreased by 4.2% to $0.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $169.6 million.
- Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) shares fell 2.71% to $40.0. Trading volume for this security closed at 103.4K, accounting for 6.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 billion. The company’s, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) shares fell 2.1% to $7.0. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 74.4K shares, which is 8.16 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $218.2 million.
- Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) stock decreased by 1.78% to $16.6. The company’s market cap stands at $230.5 million.
See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.