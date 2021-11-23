12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Sunlands Technology (NYSE:STG) stock moved upwards by 18.9% to $4.35 during Tuesday’s regular session. As of 12:30 EST, Sunlands Technology’s stock is trading at a volume of 395.1K, which is 309.27% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $58.5 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) stock increased by 11.37% to $44.45. Movado Group’s stock is trading at a volume of 282.6K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 204.22% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.0 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
- XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) stock increased by 8.83% to $5.05. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 24.7 million shares, making up 1236.98% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $704.0 million.
- Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) stock moved upwards by 8.53% to $285.45. Burlington Stores’s stock is trading at a volume of 1.1 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 162.13% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $19.0 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Rave Restaurant Gr (NASDAQ:RAVE) shares rose 7.63% to $1.55. Trading volume for Rave Restaurant Gr’s stock is 706.0K as of 12:30 EST. This is 120.14% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $27.9 million.
- Dogness (Intl) (NASDAQ:DOGZ) shares moved upwards by 7.55% to $5.55. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 763.0K, which is 81.24% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $176.5 million.
Losers
- Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) shares fell 19.97% to $3.13 during Tuesday’s regular session. The current volume of 20.4 million shares is 33.67% of Vinco Ventures’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company’s market cap stands at $387.3 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) shares fell 15.69% to $39.66. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 4.9 million shares, making up 288.12% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $2.3 billion. The company’s, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Best Buy Co (NYSE:BBY) stock declined by 14.79% to $117.59. Best Buy Co’s stock is trading at a volume of 9.9 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 410.16% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.9 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
- Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) stock fell 11.64% to $19.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.7 billion.
- Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) stock fell 10.31% to $33.43. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 4.8 million shares, making up 256.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $3.2 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) shares declined by 9.58% to $90.14. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 386.5K shares, making up 77.08% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.3 billion.
