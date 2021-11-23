QQQ
-5.49
404.79
-1.37%
BTC/USD
+ 1011.73
57258.91
+ 1.8%
DIA
+ 0.34
355.86
+ 0.1%
SPY
-2.08
469.65
-0.44%
TLT
-1.27
147.89
-0.87%
GLD
-2.03
170.77
-1.2%

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

byBenzinga Insights
November 23, 2021 12:49 pm
Gainers

  • Pasithea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTTA) stock moved upwards by 228.5% to $7.26 during Tuesday’s regular session. The company’s market cap stands at $95.8 million.
  • Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QLGN) shares increased by 100.0% to $2.5. Trading volume for Qualigen Therapeutics’s stock is 117.8 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 11041.49% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $72.7 million.
  • Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) shares rose 82.4% to $11.82. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 77.6 million shares, making up 87361.03% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $57.8 million.
  • Petros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTPI) stock increased by 79.13% to $2.38. Petros Pharmaceuticals’s stock is trading at a volume of 75.3 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 1594.66% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $31.3 million.
  • iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC) shares rose 53.71% to $13.65. The current volume of 28.0 million shares is 1791.28% of iSpecimen’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company’s market cap stands at $95.0 million.
  • Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) stock moved upwards by 18.13% to $0.55. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 41.9 million, which is 311.05% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $241.7 million.

Losers

  • Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) stock decreased by 14.73% to $19.51 during Tuesday’s regular session. The company’s market cap stands at $805.0 million.
  • Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) stock decreased by 14.61% to $21.87. The company’s market cap stands at $853.8 million.
  • Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) stock decreased by 11.38% to $30.38. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 422.2K, which is 50.47% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $3.2 billion.
  • DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) stock fell 11.29% to $30.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.
  • MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT) shares fell 11.23% to $9.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $945.0 million.
  • Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) stock fell 11.07% to $10.01. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 300.5K shares, making up 274.28% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $636.3 million.
