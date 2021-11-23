QQQ
-5.40
404.70
-1.35%
BTC/USD
+ 966.68
57213.86
+ 1.72%
DIA
+ 0.32
355.88
+ 0.09%
SPY
-2.05
469.62
-0.44%
TLT
-1.20
147.82
-0.82%
GLD
-1.99
170.73
-1.18%

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

byBenzinga Insights
November 23, 2021 12:50 pm
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

  • QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI) shares moved upwards by 12.56% to $8.69 during Tuesday’s regular session. QIWI’s stock is trading at a volume of 541.6K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 156.07% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $542.5 million. The company’s, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • ComSovereign Holding (NASDAQ:COMSP) shares moved upwards by 9.37% to $17.5.
  • Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) shares increased by 8.04% to $12.49. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 550.6K shares, making up 27.55% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $244.9 million.
  • Marathon Digital Holdings (NASDAQ:MARA) stock moved upwards by 6.45% to $52.77. Trading volume for Marathon Digital Holdings’s stock is 7.4 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 61.05% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $5.4 billion.
  • CommScope Hldg Co (NASDAQ:COMM) shares increased by 6.27% to $10.41. Trading volume for CommScope Hldg Co’s stock is 2.3 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 69.82% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $2.1 billion.
  • Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) shares rose 6.21% to $35.53. Trading volume for Riot Blockchain’s stock is 8.2 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 62.26% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $4.1 billion.

Losers

  • Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) shares fell 17.42% to $200.09 during Tuesday’s regular session. The current volume of 16.2 million shares is 373.8% of Zoom Video Communications’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $59.4 billion. The company’s, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) stock decreased by 13.23% to $4.33. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 326.7K shares, making up 481.66% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $156.4 million. The company’s, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) shares declined by 11.93% to $1.92. The current volume of 506.3K shares is 109.35% of ClearSign Technologies’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company’s market cap stands at $60.6 million.
  • Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE) shares decreased by 11.13% to $24.76. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $748.0 million.
  • Alpine 4 Holdings (NASDAQ:ALPP) shares decreased by 10.97% to $2.76. As of 12:30 EST, Alpine 4 Holdings’s stock is trading at a volume of 1.7 million, which is 122.74% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $471.3 million.
  • Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) stock declined by 9.18% to $23.24. As of 12:30 EST, Atomera’s stock is trading at a volume of 428.8K, which is 122.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $538.2 million.
