12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) shares moved upwards by 19.02% to $1.11 during Friday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 2.5 million, accounting for 100.67% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $155.1 million.
- Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX) shares moved upwards by 9.77% to $3.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $374.4 million.
- Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) shares rose 6.93% to $5.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $335.8 million.
- Redhill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) shares moved upwards by 5.65% to $2.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $139.6 million.
- Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) shares rose 4.51% to $1.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.8 million.
- Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) shares moved upwards by 4.24% to $0.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $56.4 million.
Losers
- Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) shares decreased by 3.85% to $2.5 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $144.3 million.
- Bio-Path Holdings (NASDAQ:BPTH) shares declined by 3.45% to $4.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.0 million.
- Biophytis (NASDAQ:BPTS) shares decreased by 3.32% to $4.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $62.3 million.
- Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) shares declined by 2.12% to $0.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $73.3 million.
- Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) shares declined by 2.1% to $1.87. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $122.4 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
- Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) shares decreased by 1.99% to $0.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $231.7 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
