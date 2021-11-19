12 Consumer Staples Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- BIMI International (NASDAQ:BIMI) shares rose 4.37% to $0.92 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $33.6 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED) stock rose 2.81% to $10.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $58.2 million.
- 22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII) stock increased by 2.44% to $2.93. 22nd Century Group's trading volume hit 72.9K shares by close, accounting for 4.95% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $476.8 million.
- BRF (NYSE:BRFS) stock moved upwards by 1.72% to $4.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.3 billion.
- iFresh (NASDAQ:IFMK) stock rose 1.72% to $1.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.8 million.
- Alkaline Water Co (NASDAQ:WTER) stock rose 1.53% to $1.32. The company's market cap stands at $137.7 million.
Losers
- Advanced Human Imaging (NASDAQ:AHI) stock declined by 1.9% to $4.15 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.5 billion.
- Olaplex Hldgs (NASDAQ:OLPX) stock decreased by 1.32% to $27.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.8 billion.
- Bit Brother (NASDAQ:BTB) stock fell 1.02% to $0.97. This security traded at a volume of 137.8K shares come close, making up 2.76% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.3 million.
- Yatsen Holding (NYSE:YSG) stock decreased by 1.01% to $2.95. Trading volume for this security closed at 84.7K, accounting for 2.34% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- TDH Holdings (NASDAQ:PETZ) shares fell 0.93% to $5.34. The company's market cap stands at $426.9 million.
- Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI) shares decreased by 0.92% to $1.08. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.3 million.
