QQQ
+ 2.24
399.51
+ 0.56%
BTC/USD
+ 948.37
57839.99
+ 1.67%
DIA
-3.44
362.79
-0.96%
SPY
-0.87
470.60
-0.19%
TLT
+ 1.55
145.26
+ 1.06%
GLD
-1.30
175.24
-0.75%

12 Consumer Staples Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

byBenzinga Insights
November 19, 2021 5:01 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
12 Consumer Staples Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers

  • BIMI International (NASDAQ:BIMI) shares rose 4.37% to $0.92 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $33.6 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 4 days ago.
  • Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED) stock rose 2.81% to $10.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $58.2 million.
  • 22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII) stock increased by 2.44% to $2.93. 22nd Century Group's trading volume hit 72.9K shares by close, accounting for 4.95% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $476.8 million.
  • BRF (NYSE:BRFS) stock moved upwards by 1.72% to $4.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.3 billion.
  • iFresh (NASDAQ:IFMK) stock rose 1.72% to $1.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.8 million.
  • Alkaline Water Co (NASDAQ:WTER) stock rose 1.53% to $1.32. The company's market cap stands at $137.7 million.

Losers

  • Advanced Human Imaging (NASDAQ:AHI) stock declined by 1.9% to $4.15 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.5 billion.
  • Olaplex Hldgs (NASDAQ:OLPX) stock decreased by 1.32% to $27.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.8 billion.
  • Bit Brother (NASDAQ:BTB) stock fell 1.02% to $0.97. This security traded at a volume of 137.8K shares come close, making up 2.76% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.3 million.
  • Yatsen Holding (NYSE:YSG) stock decreased by 1.01% to $2.95. Trading volume for this security closed at 84.7K, accounting for 2.34% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • TDH Holdings (NASDAQ:PETZ) shares fell 0.93% to $5.34. The company's market cap stands at $426.9 million.
  • Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI) shares decreased by 0.92% to $1.08. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.3 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-defensive-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers