12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Victoria's Secret (NYSE:VSCO) shares rose 11.63% to $56.3 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.9 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Universal Technical (NYSE:UTI) stock increased by 11.43% to $7.7. The company's market cap stands at $252.7 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) shares increased by 4.42% to $34.95. This security traded at a volume of 1.6 million shares come close, making up 56.03% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.3 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) shares rose 3.86% to $0.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.3 million.
- Allied Esports (NASDAQ:AESE) shares rose 3.57% to $2.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $90.8 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
- Puxin (NYSE:NEW) stock moved upwards by 3.36% to $0.56. The company's market cap stands at $48.6 million.
Losers
- iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) stock declined by 7.93% to $6.51 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $140.1 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Canoo (NASDAQ:GOEV) shares declined by 3.06% to $10.47. Canoo's trading volume hit 221.9K shares by close, accounting for 5.95% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.4 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
- Fisker (NYSE:FSR) shares decreased by 2.43% to $20.89. This security traded at a volume of 547.2K shares come close, making up 6.17% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.1 billion.
- Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN) stock fell 1.78% to $14.4. The company's market cap stands at $163.2 million.
- Jiuzi Holdings (NASDAQ:JZXN) shares fell 1.67% to $2.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $50.5 million.
- Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) shares decreased by 1.38% to $14.3. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 150.8K shares, which is 3.67 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
