12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

byBenzinga Insights
November 17, 2021 5:38 pm
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

  • Rani Therapeutics Hldgs (NASDAQ:RANI) stock rose 7.36% to $35.0 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $690.0 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
  • Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) stock increased by 4.55% to $3.67. The company's market cap stands at $40.8 million.
  • ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) shares moved upwards by 4.27% to $1.22. The company's market cap stands at $51.0 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • 180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF) shares rose 3.83% to $3.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $127.2 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
  • PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) shares rose 3.59% to $2.88. This security traded at a volume of 71.6K shares come close, making up 14.03% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $138.4 million.
  • Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) stock increased by 3.52% to $1.47. Geron's trading volume hit 311.3K shares by close, accounting for 17.31% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $473.2 million.

Losers

  • Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX) stock fell 5.2% to $3.65 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $355.5 million.
  • Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) stock declined by 5.16% to $2.21. This security traded at a volume of 2.2 million shares come close, making up 1064.34% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $85.0 million.
  • Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) stock fell 4.84% to $0.52. The company's market cap stands at $48.8 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) shares fell 4.1% to $4.68. This security traded at a volume of 1.5 million shares come close, making up 2.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $766.3 million.
  • AnPac Bio-Medical Science (NASDAQ:ANPC) stock fell 3.94% to $1.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.1 million.
  • Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) stock decreased by 3.66% to $1.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $75.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

