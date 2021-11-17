12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) shares moved upwards by 11.99% to $1.68 during Wednesday’s regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.6 million shares, making up 639.74% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $198.9 million.
- SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) shares rose 10.96% to $6.82. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 14.3 million, which is 1989.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $162.8 million.
- Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) shares increased by 9.61% to $26.23. The company’s market cap stands at $3.1 billion.
- Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) stock moved upwards by 8.24% to $9.19. As of 12:30 EST, Luna Innovations’s stock is trading at a volume of 258.7K, which is 181.14% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $292.2 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
- AvidXchange Holdings (NASDAQ:AVDX) stock rose 8.01% to $25.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.0 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) shares increased by 7.15% to $7.64. Inseego’s stock is trading at a volume of 1.4 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 134.53% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $803.1 million.
Losers
- StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) shares decreased by 33.3% to $21.12 during Wednesday’s regular session. Trading volume for StoneCo’s stock is 21.4 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 534.06% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $6.5 billion. The company’s, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) shares fell 21.79% to $36.76. The current volume of 6.0 million shares is 323.42% of DLocal’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.8 billion. The company’s, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) stock declined by 11.41% to $125.69. The company’s market cap stands at $14.6 billion.
- PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) shares declined by 10.93% to $32.05. The current volume of 2.6 million shares is 95.64% of PagSeguro Digital’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.5 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- Verb Tech (NASDAQ:VERB) shares declined by 9.91% to $1.82. Verb Tech’s stock is trading at a volume of 2.0 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 92.44% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $123.1 million. The company’s, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ) stock decreased by 9.7% to $0.9. The current volume of 5.5 million shares is 107.83% of My Size’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.2 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago.
