12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) shares moved upwards by 10.92% to $2.03 during Monday’s after-market session. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 1.7 million shares, which is 65.43 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $92.8 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
- Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) shares moved upwards by 6.4% to $15.95. This security traded at a volume of 235.8K shares come close, making up 16.56% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.3 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
- Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) stock moved upwards by 3.11% to $12.58. This security traded at a volume of 118.0K shares come close, making up 7.7% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $245.0 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) stock increased by 2.08% to $9.3. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 100.6K shares, which is 2.08 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.5 billion.
- Powerbridge Technologies (NASDAQ:PBTS) stock increased by 1.69% to $1.2. The company’s market cap stands at $67.5 million.
- Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) stock increased by 1.4% to $27.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.6 billion.
Losers
- Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) stock declined by 14.21% to $9.0 during Monday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $395.7 million. The company’s, Q3 earnings came out today.
- SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT) stock decreased by 7.17% to $6.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.9 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) shares fell 6.26% to $8.7. The company’s market cap stands at $276.6 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
- SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) stock decreased by 3.75% to $5.39. The company’s market cap stands at $135.6 million. The company’s, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Rockley Photonics Hldgs (NYSE:RKLY) shares declined by 3.47% to $6.55. The company’s market cap stands at $829.6 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
- American Virtual Cloud (NASDAQ:AVCT) stock declined by 2.17% to $1.81. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $118.1 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.