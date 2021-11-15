12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) shares rose 15.2% to $6.29 during Monday’s regular session. Tricida’s stock is trading at a volume of 774.5K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 465.36% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $317.3 million.
- Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) stock rose 14.81% to $3.41. As of 12:30 EST, Progenity’s stock is trading at a volume of 26.0 million, which is 41.71% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $452.6 million. The company’s, Q3 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) shares increased by 13.6% to $15.22. Trading volume for Beyond Air’s stock is 708.8K as of 12:30 EST. This is 140.86% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $364.5 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) stock increased by 13.52% to $7.12. Trading volume for Mesoblast’s stock is 471.7K as of 12:30 EST. This is 349.85% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $921.6 million.
- SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) stock rose 11.75% to $6.04. As of 12:30 EST, SCYNEXIS’s stock is trading at a volume of 320.8K, which is 191.96% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $140.1 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
- Biophytis (NASDAQ:BPTS) shares moved upwards by 10.41% to $6.17. The company’s market cap stands at $77.5 million.
Losers
- BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) stock declined by 21.4% to $27.14 during Monday’s regular session. The current volume of 1.0 million shares is 422.83% of BioXcel Therapeutics’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $759.4 million. The company’s, Q3 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) stock fell 18.46% to $0.76. Trading volume for Trevena’s stock is 8.1 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 689.03% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $125.4 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
- PetVivo Holdings (NASDAQ:PETV) shares declined by 17.91% to $3.46. As of 12:30 EST, PetVivo Holdings’s stock is trading at a volume of 808.0K, which is 78.16% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.3 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) stock fell 16.6% to $28.3. The current volume of 532.1K shares is 139.89% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company’s market cap stands at $1.8 billion.
- TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) stock decreased by 15.3% to $26.92. The current volume of 2.2 million shares is 182.41% of TG Therapeutics’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company’s market cap stands at $3.8 billion.
- Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY) stock fell 15.3% to $7.29. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 8.5 million shares, making up 389.85% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.4 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
