QQQ
-0.93
395.63
-0.24%
BTC/USD
-1553.72
63965.38
-2.37%
DIA
+ 0.39
360.89
+ 0.11%
SPY
+ 0.05
467.22
+ 0.01%
TLT
-1.52
148.85
-1.03%
GLD
-0.26
174.71
-0.15%

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

byBenzinga Insights
November 15, 2021 12:38 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Gainers

  • Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) shares rose 15.2% to $6.29 during Monday’s regular session. Tricida’s stock is trading at a volume of 774.5K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 465.36% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $317.3 million.
  • Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) stock rose 14.81% to $3.41. As of 12:30 EST, Progenity’s stock is trading at a volume of 26.0 million, which is 41.71% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $452.6 million. The company’s, Q3 earnings came out 3 days ago.
  • Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) shares increased by 13.6% to $15.22. Trading volume for Beyond Air’s stock is 708.8K as of 12:30 EST. This is 140.86% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $364.5 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) stock increased by 13.52% to $7.12. Trading volume for Mesoblast’s stock is 471.7K as of 12:30 EST. This is 349.85% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $921.6 million.
  • SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) stock rose 11.75% to $6.04. As of 12:30 EST, SCYNEXIS’s stock is trading at a volume of 320.8K, which is 191.96% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $140.1 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
  • Biophytis (NASDAQ:BPTS) shares moved upwards by 10.41% to $6.17. The company’s market cap stands at $77.5 million.

Losers

  • BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) stock declined by 21.4% to $27.14 during Monday’s regular session. The current volume of 1.0 million shares is 422.83% of BioXcel Therapeutics’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $759.4 million. The company’s, Q3 earnings came out 3 days ago.
  • Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) stock fell 18.46% to $0.76. Trading volume for Trevena’s stock is 8.1 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 689.03% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $125.4 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • PetVivo Holdings (NASDAQ:PETV) shares declined by 17.91% to $3.46. As of 12:30 EST, PetVivo Holdings’s stock is trading at a volume of 808.0K, which is 78.16% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.3 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) stock fell 16.6% to $28.3. The current volume of 532.1K shares is 139.89% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company’s market cap stands at $1.8 billion.
  • TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) stock decreased by 15.3% to $26.92. The current volume of 2.2 million shares is 182.41% of TG Therapeutics’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company’s market cap stands at $3.8 billion.
  • Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY) stock fell 15.3% to $7.29. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 8.5 million shares, making up 389.85% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.4 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
    See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers

Related Articles

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

  read more

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

  read more
41 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session

41 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session

Gainers Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE: CSPR) shares climbed 87.1% to $6.64 after the company agreed to be acquired by Durational Capital Management. The company also reported Q3 earnings results. read more

Butterfly Network Shares Move Higher, Pull Back; Co Mentioned In PR Titled 'Detect™ Covid-19 Test Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for Over-the-Counter Home Use' BZ NOTE: Detect Seems Unrelated To Butterfly Network