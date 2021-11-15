QQQ
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

byBenzinga Insights
November 15, 2021 5:22 pm
Gainers

  • Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRA) stock rose 15.92% to $5.35 during Friday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $151.7 million.
  • AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) stock rose 3.42% to $0.83. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $74.4 million. The company’s, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX) stock rose 3.37% to $1.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.3 million.
  • CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) shares rose 3.28% to $0.72. At the close, CohBar’s trading volume reached 250.3K shares. This is 6.22% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $61.3 million.
  • Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) shares increased by 2.83% to $1.09. This security traded at a volume of 263.7K shares come close, making up 25.87% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $136.5 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
  • BioRestorative Therapies (NASDAQ:BRTX) stock moved upwards by 2.82% to $7.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.6 million.

Losers

  • Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) stock declined by 6.88% to $17.34 during Friday’s after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 83.5K shares come close, making up 12.06% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 4 days ago.
  • Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) shares decreased by 6.0% to $4.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $59.1 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI) stock declined by 5.64% to $3.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.8 million.
  • Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) stock decreased by 4.62% to $4.75. The company’s market cap stands at $535.5 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • InVivo Therapeutics Hldg (NASDAQ:NVIV) stock decreased by 2.84% to $0.54. The company’s market cap stands at $18.5 million.
  • Sema4 Holdings (NASDAQ:SMFR) stock declined by 2.75% to $7.8. The company’s market cap stands at $1.8 billion.
