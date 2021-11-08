12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Kiromic BioPharma (NASDAQ:KRBP) shares increased by 5.26% to $3.0 during Friday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.3 million.
- Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) shares moved upwards by 4.03% to $6.44. The company’s market cap stands at $434.2 million.
- InVivo Therapeutics Hldg (NASDAQ:NVIV) stock rose 3.49% to $0.59. The company’s market cap stands at $20.2 million.
- Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) stock increased by 3.01% to $46.5. This security traded at a volume of 108.2K shares come close, making up 20.44% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.7 billion. The company’s, Q3 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) stock rose 2.89% to $9.95. At the close, OraSure Technologies’s trading volume reached 175.2K shares. This is 23.03% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $716.4 million. The company’s, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Surgalign Holdings (NASDAQ:SRGA) shares moved upwards by 2.8% to $1.1. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 64.5K shares, which is 1.65 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $153.3 million.
Losers
- Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) stock declined by 7.37% to $5.28 during Friday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.5 million.
- Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) shares fell 4.51% to $1.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $93.3 million.
- NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV) shares fell 3.58% to $1.62. This security traded at a volume of 95.0K shares come close, making up 0.71% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $39.0 million.
- Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) shares decreased by 3.5% to $3.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $116.0 million.
- Assertio Holdings (NASDAQ:ASRT) shares declined by 3.29% to $1.47. This security traded at a volume of 530.1K shares come close, making up 89.73% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $65.4 million. The company’s, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) stock declined by 2.91% to $1.67. The company’s market cap stands at $22.6 million.
