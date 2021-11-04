12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Assertio Holdings (NASDAQ:ASRT) stock rose 49.54% to $1.66 during Thursday’s after-market session. At the close, Assertio Holdings’s trading volume reached 1.6 million shares. This is 336.42% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $73.8 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) shares rose 10.63% to $7.18. Trading volume for this security closed at 96.6K, accounting for 211.81% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $34.9 million.
- Biophytis (NASDAQ:BPTS) stock moved upwards by 9.28% to $6.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $82.8 million.
- Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) shares moved upwards by 5.49% to $189.26. This security traded at a volume of 292.3K shares come close, making up 5.13% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.0 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) stock moved upwards by 4.85% to $5.18. This security traded at a volume of 749.0K shares come close, making up 7.06% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
- Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) shares moved upwards by 4.39% to $14.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $364.2 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
Losers
- Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) stock fell 10.57% to $47.0 during Thursday’s after-market session. Emergent BioSolutions’s trading volume hit 91.3K shares by close, accounting for 24.21% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.5 billion. The company’s, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Biotricity (NASDAQ:BTCY) shares decreased by 8.88% to $3.8. The company’s market cap stands at $180.6 million.
- Evaxion Biotech (NASDAQ:EVAX) stock decreased by 8.84% to $11.56. At the close, Evaxion Biotech’s trading volume reached 135.6K shares. This is 114.15% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $221.9 million.
- Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) shares declined by 8.78% to $54.99. This security traded at a volume of 70.6K shares come close, making up 8.05% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $4.9 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
- iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) stock decreased by 7.54% to $106.18. The company’s market cap stands at $3.1 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) stock fell 6.12% to $2.3. At the close, Chembio Diagnostics’s trading volume reached 253.1K shares. This is 6.48% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $65.8 million. The company’s, Q3 earnings came out today.
