Insurance Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

byBenzinga Insights
November 1, 2021 2:40 pm
According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today’s Intraday session.

Gainers

  • United Insurance Holdings (NASDAQ:UIHC) stock increased by 7.59% to $4.11 during Monday’s regular session. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 97.3K shares, making up 28.91% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $178.4 million.
  • GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) stock increased by 7.03% to $5.78. The current volume of 696.2K shares is 18.02% of GoHealth’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company’s market cap stands at $1.8 billion.
  • SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) shares moved upwards by 6.24% to $14.12. Trading volume for SelectQuote’s stock is 823.8K as of 12:40 EST. This is 26.06% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 billion.
  • Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) stock rose 5.38% to $4.89. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 3.2 million shares, making up 40.76% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.2 billion.
  • FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) shares moved upwards by 4.33% to $2.65. As of 12:40 EST, FedNat Holding’s stock is trading at a volume of 19.3K, which is 22.01% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.0 million.
  • White Mountains Insurance (NYSE:WTM) shares moved upwards by 4.25% to $1099.9. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 12.7K, which is 89.79% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $3.4 billion.

Losers

  • Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) stock decreased by 3.0% to $139.99 during Monday’s regular session. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 79.7K shares, making up 50.26% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.1 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 3 days ago.
  • Arthur J. Gallagher (NYSE:AJG) stock decreased by 2.65% to $163.23. The current volume of 275.1K shares is 26.96% of Arthur J. Gallagher’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company’s market cap stands at $33.7 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • Marsh & McLennan (NYSE:MMC) stock fell 2.43% to $162.75. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 702.2K shares, making up 38.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $82.1 billion.
  • Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) shares declined by 2.17% to $237.04. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 608.2K shares, making up 31.43% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.4 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
  • Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) shares declined by 1.83% to $61.96. Brown & Brown’s stock is trading at a volume of 663.7K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 34.18% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $17.3 billion.
  • Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) shares fell 1.69% to $119.39. As of 12:40 EST, Cincinnati Financial’s stock is trading at a volume of 215.8K, which is 47.92% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $19.3 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 3 days ago.

