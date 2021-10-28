12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) stock rose 13.81% to $2.06 during Thursday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 13.5 million shares, which is 54.82 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $342.3 million.
- Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) stock increased by 9.25% to $5.9. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 309.4K shares, which is 22.68 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $539.7 million.
- A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) shares rose 7.6% to $14.85. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 99.4K shares, which is 18.32 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) stock moved upwards by 7.45% to $4.9. This security traded at a volume of 251.9K shares come close, making up 1.61% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion.
- Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ:TEAM) shares moved upwards by 6.92% to $446.24. Trading volume for this security closed at 168.7K, accounting for 16.32% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $112.4 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
- Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV) shares rose 5.83% to $5.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $836.1 million.
Losers
- Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) shares declined by 11.73% to $21.0 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $888.7 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR) stock declined by 10.56% to $13.13. This security traded at a volume of 498.8K shares come close, making up 189.08% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $135.1 million.
- Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) stock fell 8.18% to $52.6. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 538.1K shares, which is 14.46 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.3 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) shares decreased by 5.05% to $38.79. Trading volume for this security closed at 62.2K, accounting for 5.93% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 billion.
- Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) shares declined by 4.9% to $8.55. At the close, Microvision's trading volume reached 506.4K shares. This is 10.67% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
- Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) shares declined by 4.58% to $31.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
