12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) stock increased by 3.0% to $0.82 during Monday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $31.4 million.
- Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) stock rose 2.06% to $2.96. The company’s market cap stands at $57.3 million.
- SG Blocks (NASDAQ:SGBX) stock rose 1.91% to $3.72. SG Blocks’s trading volume hit 63.1K shares by close, accounting for 32.21% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $32.8 million.
- BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY) stock rose 1.73% to $10.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion.
- Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) stock rose 1.3% to $4.65. Romeo Power’s trading volume hit 80.4K shares by close, accounting for 1.7% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $623.3 million.
- Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) stock moved upwards by 1.09% to $92.39. Raytheon Technologies’s trading volume hit 2.0 million shares by close, accounting for 43.79% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $139.3 billion.
Losers
- ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) stock declined by 9.72% to $1.58 during Monday’s after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 114.5K, accounting for 15.47% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.3 million.
- ComSovereign Holding (NASDAQ:COMS) shares declined by 5.18% to $1.65. At the close, ComSovereign Holding’s trading volume reached 101.1K shares. This is 22.27% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $130.2 million.
- TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) stock declined by 5.13% to $31.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
- R.R.Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) shares declined by 3.79% to $6.35. Trading volume for this security closed at 58.7K, accounting for 4.84% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $462.2 million.
- SOS (NYSE:SOS) shares fell 2.84% to $2.4. SOS’s trading volume hit 97.5K shares by close, accounting for 0.77% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $449.0 million.
- Li-Cycle Holdings (NYSE:LICY) shares declined by 1.35% to $12.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion.
