fbpx

QQQ
+ 3.83
370.27
+ 1.02%
BTC/USD
+ 1888.44
62740.66
+ 3.1%
DIA
+ 0.81
355.93
+ 0.23%
SPY
+ 2.46
450.66
+ 0.54%
TLT
-0.22
144.35
-0.15%
GLD
+ 1.16
166.61
+ 0.69%

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

byBenzinga Insights
October 25, 2021 4:33 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

  • Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) stock increased by 3.0% to $0.82 during Monday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $31.4 million.
  • Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) stock rose 2.06% to $2.96. The company’s market cap stands at $57.3 million.
  • SG Blocks (NASDAQ:SGBX) stock rose 1.91% to $3.72. SG Blocks’s trading volume hit 63.1K shares by close, accounting for 32.21% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $32.8 million.
  • BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY) stock rose 1.73% to $10.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion.
  • Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) stock rose 1.3% to $4.65. Romeo Power’s trading volume hit 80.4K shares by close, accounting for 1.7% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $623.3 million.
  • Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) stock moved upwards by 1.09% to $92.39. Raytheon Technologies’s trading volume hit 2.0 million shares by close, accounting for 43.79% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $139.3 billion.

Losers

  • ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) stock declined by 9.72% to $1.58 during Monday’s after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 114.5K, accounting for 15.47% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.3 million.
  • ComSovereign Holding (NASDAQ:COMS) shares declined by 5.18% to $1.65. At the close, ComSovereign Holding’s trading volume reached 101.1K shares. This is 22.27% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $130.2 million.
  • TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) stock declined by 5.13% to $31.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
  • R.R.Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) shares declined by 3.79% to $6.35. Trading volume for this security closed at 58.7K, accounting for 4.84% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $462.2 million.
  • SOS (NYSE:SOS) shares fell 2.84% to $2.4. SOS’s trading volume hit 97.5K shares by close, accounting for 0.77% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $449.0 million.
  • Li-Cycle Holdings (NYSE:LICY) shares declined by 1.35% to $12.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion.
    See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers

Related Articles

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Gainers read more
38 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session

38 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session

Gainers IronNet Cybersecurity, Inc. (NASDAQ: IRNT) shares jumped 30.4% to $41.90 amid increased retail investor interest in the stock on social media. read more