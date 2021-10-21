12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) shares increased by 23.47% to $1.02 during Thursday’s after-market session. T2 Biosystems’s trading volume hit 2.7 million shares by close, accounting for 83.35% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $169.1 million.
- Biotricity (NASDAQ:BTCY) shares increased by 4.74% to $3.64. The company’s market cap stands at $173.0 million.
- OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) shares moved upwards by 3.88% to $1.87. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $73.2 million.
- Talkspace (NASDAQ:TALK) shares moved upwards by 2.7% to $3.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $578.5 million.
- Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) shares rose 2.63% to $2.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.7 million.
- Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) shares rose 2.57% to $0.73. The company’s market cap stands at $112.9 million.
Losers
- Statera BioPharma (NASDAQ:STAB) stock decreased by 6.98% to $3.6 during Thursday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $99.5 million.
- Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) stock decreased by 4.05% to $10.68. This security traded at a volume of 56.0K shares come close, making up 50.02% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $121.7 million.
- IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) stock fell 4.03% to $17.19. Trading volume for this security closed at 65.9K, accounting for 1.36% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion.
- Second Sight Medical (NASDAQ:EYES) shares declined by 2.94% to $2.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $117.4 million.
- Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) shares decreased by 2.41% to $1.22. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 695.0K shares, which is 2.9 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $239.1 million.
- Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) stock declined by 2.27% to $5.17. The company’s market cap stands at $190.7 million.
