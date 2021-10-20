fbpx

QQQ
-0.49
375.96
-0.13%
BTC/USD
+ 1532.14
65812.73
+ 2.38%
DIA
+ 1.55
352.91
+ 0.44%
SPY
+ 1.78
448.86
+ 0.39%
TLT
-0.97
144.67
-0.68%
GLD
+ 1.46
163.99
+ 0.88%

12 Financials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

byBenzinga Insights
October 20, 2021 5:01 pm
Gainers

  • Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) shares moved upwards by 11.55% to $14.77 during Wednesday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $424.0 million.
  • China Finance Online Co (NASDAQ:JRJC) stock rose 7.15% to $8.09. Trading volume for this security closed at 533.3K, accounting for 879.06% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $19.7 million.
  • Dragon Victory Intl (NASDAQ:LYL) shares rose 5.11% to $1.85. The company’s market cap stands at $34.0 million.
  • Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS) stock increased by 3.13% to $0.71. The company’s market cap stands at $39.3 million.
  • Weidai (NYSE:WEI) stock increased by 1.69% to $0.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $63.4 million.
  • First Interstate BancSys (NASDAQ:FIBK) stock rose 1.37% to $42.16. At the close, First Interstate BancSys’s trading volume reached 92.9K shares. This is 27.16% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $2.6 billion.

Losers

  • WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) shares fell 4.38% to $15.51 during Wednesday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $323.2 million.
  • Pintec Technology Hldgs (NASDAQ:PT) stock fell 3.23% to $1.2. The company’s market cap stands at $52.0 million.
  • Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ) stock decreased by 1.93% to $1.02. This security traded at a volume of 100.0K shares come close, making up 1.33% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $69.0 million.
  • Xiaobai Maimai (NASDAQ:HX) shares decreased by 1.65% to $18.56. This security traded at a volume of 1.7 million shares come close, making up 261.98% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $302.2 million.
  • Riverview Financial (NASDAQ:RIVE) stock fell 1.27% to $13.24. The company’s market cap stands at $123.9 million. The company’s, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • Lion Group Holding (NASDAQ:LGHL) stock decreased by 1.25% to $2.37. The company’s market cap stands at $92.8 million.
