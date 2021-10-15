Insurance Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today’s Intraday session.
Gainers
- BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) shares rose 3.38% to $38.38 during Friday’s regular session. The current volume of 100.8K shares is 24.5% of BRP Group’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.1 billion.
- NI Holdings (NASDAQ:NODK) shares increased by 2.38% to $19.74. NI Holdings’s stock is trading at a volume of 3.5K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 38.83% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $418.9 million.
- MBIA (NYSE:MBI) shares rose 2.27% to $13.05. The current volume of 113.0K shares is 30.18% of MBIA’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $711.6 million.
- Intl General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC) shares moved upwards by 2.16% to $8.51. The current volume of 1.0K shares is 8.63% of Intl General Insurance’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company’s market cap stands at $405.7 million.
- Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) stock moved upwards by 2.14% to $15.75. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 326.6K shares, making up 23.47% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.2 billion.
- Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) stock rose 1.93% to $64.35. Brown & Brown’s stock is trading at a volume of 544.0K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 28.96% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $18.0 billion.
Losers
- Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) shares declined by 2.4% to $3.26 during Friday’s regular session. Trading volume for Metromile’s stock is 778.8K as of 12:40 EST. This is 29.91% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $413.7 million.
- HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) shares decreased by 1.79% to $126.0. The current volume of 31.3K shares is 38.83% of HCI Group’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company’s market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
- Global Indemnity Group, LLC – 7.875% Subordinated Notes due 2047 (NASDAQ:GBLIL) stock declined by 1.65% to $25.59. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 1.2K, which is 27.42% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) stock declined by 1.43% to $13.12. Trading volume for Fanhua’s stock is 13.0K as of 12:40 EST. This is 11.97% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $704.4 million.
- Genworth Finl (NYSE:GNW) stock fell 1.36% to $4.37. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.8 million shares, making up 57.49% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $2.2 billion.
- Hallmark Financial Servs (NASDAQ:HALL) stock decreased by 1.28% to $3.5. Hallmark Financial Servs’s stock is trading at a volume of 16.2K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 15.42% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $63.5 million.
