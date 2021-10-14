12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Jiuzi Holdings (NASDAQ:JZXN) shares rose 17.61% to $2.47 during Thursday’s regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 8.8 million shares, making up 836.88% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $52.9 million.
- Viomi Technology Co (NASDAQ:VIOT) shares moved upwards by 14.14% to $4.76. Trading volume for Viomi Technology Co’s stock is 202.2K as of 12:30 EST. This is 91.65% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $333.9 million.
- E-Home Household Service (NASDAQ:EJH) stock moved upwards by 9.89% to $3.0. The current volume of 1.5 million shares is 68.59% of E-Home Household Service’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company’s market cap stands at $100.7 million.
- Molecular Data (NASDAQ:MKD) shares increased by 7.97% to $0.43. Trading volume for Molecular Data’s stock is 14.4 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 183.54% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $78.9 million.
- GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) stock increased by 6.97% to $22.38. The current volume of 2.8 million shares is 166.95% of GrowGeneration’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company’s market cap stands at $1.3 billion.
- The One Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) shares moved upwards by 6.88% to $13.2. As of 12:30 EST, The One Group Hospitality’s stock is trading at a volume of 57.8K, which is 34.32% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $420.6 million.
Losers
- Waitr Hldgs (NASDAQ:WTRH) stock decreased by 9.56% to $1.15 during Thursday’s regular session. The current volume of 17.3 million shares is 242.17% of Waitr Hldgs’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company’s market cap stands at $137.6 million.
- iPower (NASDAQ:IPW) stock declined by 9.1% to $3.05. The current volume of 141.1K shares is 58.85% of iPower’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company’s market cap stands at $80.6 million.
- Puxin (NYSE:NEW) stock declined by 8.95% to $0.51. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.5 million shares, making up 95.84% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $44.4 million.
- Youdao (NYSE:DAO) stock declined by 7.36% to $12.41. As of 12:30 EST, Youdao’s stock is trading at a volume of 161.9K, which is 23.25% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.5 billion.
- Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) stock declined by 7.17% to $3.56. As of 12:30 EST, Gaotu Techedu’s stock is trading at a volume of 10.6 million, which is 77.91% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $914.0 million.
- Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) stock decreased by 5.42% to $17.64. Koss’s stock is trading at a volume of 1.1 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 220.63% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $160.7 million.
