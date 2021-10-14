12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- NRX Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) shares increased by 37.92% to $13.02 during Thursday’s regular session. As of 12:30 EST, NRX Pharmaceuticals’s stock is trading at a volume of 40.4 million, which is 760.14% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $700.1 million.
- DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) shares moved upwards by 17.5% to $15.84. DarioHealth’s stock is trading at a volume of 485.5K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 257.43% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $261.5 million.
- Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) shares increased by 12.33% to $20.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $853.6 million.
- Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) stock moved upwards by 12.17% to $10.79. Trading volume for Cellectis’s stock is 340.4K as of 12:30 EST. This is 177.61% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $490.6 million.
- Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) shares increased by 10.92% to $23.05. The company’s market cap stands at $1.3 billion.
- Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) shares rose 10.13% to $36.08. Relay Therapeutics’s stock is trading at a volume of 1.5 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 203.11% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $3.3 billion.
Losers
- Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) shares fell 41.39% to $0.2 during Thursday’s regular session. The current volume of 78.3 million shares is 1661.05% of Teligent’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.1 million.
- PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) shares declined by 14.47% to $13.91. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 1.0 million, which is 175.09% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $381.4 million.
- Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) stock decreased by 13.35% to $0.91. As of 12:30 EST, Sesen Bio’s stock is trading at a volume of 19.7 million, which is 98.64% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $178.3 million.
- PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) stock declined by 12.83% to $6.7. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 6.3 million shares, making up 327.66% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $567.5 million.
- BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) stock fell 12.65% to $27.71. BioXcel Therapeutics’s stock is trading at a volume of 676.9K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 255.06% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $775.0 million.
- Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) shares fell 11.63% to $0.88. Trading volume for Kintara Therapeutics’s stock is 3.5 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 302.19% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.1 million.
See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.