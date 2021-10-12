12 Financials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Banco Santander Chile (NYSE:BSAC) shares increased by 7.53% to $19.25 during Tuesday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $9.0 billion.
- Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ) shares moved upwards by 1.04% to $0.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $48.8 million.
- Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) shares rose 0.94% to $4.79. The company’s market cap stands at $406.3 million.
- Jupai Hldgs (NYSE:JP) stock rose 0.88% to $1.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.8 million.
- Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP) shares rose 0.8% to $15.0. The company’s market cap stands at $116.9 million.
- GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) shares rose 0.77% to $5.19. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 106.4K shares, which is 2.86 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion.
Losers
- Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) stock declined by 3.34% to $18.25 during Tuesday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $914.7 million.
- F N B (NYSE:FNB) stock declined by 2.59% to $11.48. This security traded at a volume of 1.3 million shares come close, making up 56.48% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.6 billion.
- Genworth Finl (NYSE:GNW) stock declined by 1.76% to $4.2. At the close, Genworth Finl’s trading volume reached 632.6K shares. This is 20.14% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 billion.
- AG Mortgage Investment (NYSE:MITT) shares declined by 1.71% to $12.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $195.9 million.
- Weidai (NYSE:WEI) stock decreased by 1.31% to $0.75. The company’s market cap stands at $52.8 million.
- Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) stock decreased by 1.07% to $28.0. The company’s market cap stands at $2.6 billion.
