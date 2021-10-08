12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) stock rose 6.13% to $3.98 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $266.3 million.
- Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) shares moved upwards by 4.44% to $1.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.0 million.
- Helbiz (NASDAQ:HLBZ) shares rose 3.23% to $11.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $347.5 million.
- Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) shares moved upwards by 3.22% to $7.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion.
- Li-Cycle Holdings (NYSE:LICY) stock increased by 3.13% to $11.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 billion.
- Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) stock moved upwards by 2.99% to $2.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $53.3 million.
Losers
- Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) shares fell 5.83% to $100.0 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.8 billion.
- Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) shares fell 4.49% to $3.02. The company's market cap stands at $31.6 million.
- Navios Maritime Holdings (NYSE:NM) stock decreased by 2.91% to $6.02. The company's market cap stands at $95.7 million.
- ATIF Holdings (NASDAQ:ATIF) shares fell 2.85% to $4.1. The company's market cap stands at $37.5 million.
- Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) stock decreased by 2.68% to $51.31. The company's market cap stands at $29.4 billion.
- Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) shares decreased by 2.07% to $10.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion.
