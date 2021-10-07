12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) shares increased by 12.27% to $7.96 during Thursday’s after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 1.0 million shares come close, making up 15.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $997.1 million.
- Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) shares moved upwards by 8.83% to $148.25. At the close, Quidel’s trading volume reached 94.2K shares. This is 14.87% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $6.1 billion.
- Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) shares moved upwards by 6.17% to $2.75. The company’s market cap stands at $62.4 million.
- Avalon Globocare (NASDAQ:AVCO) shares increased by 4.53% to $0.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $81.9 million.
- Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) shares moved upwards by 3.72% to $1.03. The company’s market cap stands at $54.3 million.
- Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) stock rose 2.92% to $8.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $254.2 million.
Losers
- Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) stock fell 22.48% to $0.73 during Thursday’s after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 493.1K shares come close, making up 74.97% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $67.9 million.
- Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) shares fell 10.17% to $1.68. Trading volume for this security closed at 83.8K, accounting for 24.98% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $83.1 million.
- Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) shares fell 4.33% to $11.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $522.8 million.
- Erytech Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP) shares fell 4.16% to $6.0. The company’s market cap stands at $166.3 million.
- WAVE Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) shares decreased by 3.81% to $4.55. The company’s market cap stands at $231.0 million.
- Medigus (NASDAQ:MDGS) stock fell 2.74% to $1.42. The company’s market cap stands at $33.8 million.
