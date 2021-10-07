12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) stock increased by 3.58% to $87.29 during Thursday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.1 billion.
- Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) stock rose 3.46% to $0.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $93.3 million.
- Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) stock rose 2.21% to $12.0. The company’s market cap stands at $526.0 million.
- Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) stock increased by 1.41% to $2.15. The company’s market cap stands at $18.3 million.
- Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) shares moved upwards by 1.4% to $0.37. This security traded at a volume of 129.5K shares come close, making up 1.64% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.0 million.
- IronNet (NYSE:IRNT) stock moved upwards by 1.28% to $12.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.
Losers
- MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) shares declined by 2.09% to $1.41 during Thursday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $171.2 million.
- Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) shares decreased by 1.24% to $8.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $123.7 million.
- Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) stock decreased by 1.15% to $7.8. The company’s market cap stands at $49.9 million.
- Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) stock fell 1.09% to $16.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $403.4 million.
- Powerbridge Technologies (NASDAQ:PBTS) stock decreased by 0.86% to $1.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $65.8 million.
- Switch (NYSE:SWCH) stock decreased by 0.79% to $25.29. Switch’s trading volume hit 145.0K shares by close, accounting for 7.08% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $6.1 billion.
See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.