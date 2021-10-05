12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Elite Education Gr Intl (NASDAQ:EEIQ) shares rose 33.33% to $5.2 during Tuesday’s regular session. The current volume of 1.3 million shares is 127.77% of Elite Education Gr Intl’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company’s market cap stands at $45.9 million.
- Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) stock moved upwards by 7.78% to $2.98. Gaotu Techedu’s stock is trading at a volume of 4.2 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 33.24% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $762.7 million.
- Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) shares rose 7.61% to $70.81. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 261.6K shares, making up 67.57% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.
- Youdao (NYSE:DAO) shares increased by 7.11% to $11.74. As of 12:30 EST, Youdao’s stock is trading at a volume of 103.1K, which is 14.54% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion.
- Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) shares increased by 6.78% to $26.07. Cricut’s stock is trading at a volume of 162.1K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 19.74% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $5.7 billion.
- Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD) stock increased by 6.41% to $2.49. The company’s market cap stands at $90.7 million.
Losers
- Harbor Custom Development (NASDAQ:HCDIP) stock fell 29.34% to $13.68 during Tuesday’s regular session. Harbor Custom Development’s stock is trading at a volume of 226.7K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 4543.37% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- Molecular Data (NASDAQ:MKD) shares decreased by 12.46% to $0.32. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 14.0 million shares, making up 220.61% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $59.1 million.
- Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) stock fell 9.32% to $5.3. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 15.9 million, which is 143.24% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $957.8 million.
- Four Seasons Education (NYSE:FEDU) shares fell 7.82% to $0.95. Trading volume for Four Seasons Education’s stock is 132.2K as of 12:30 EST. This is 24.32% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $43.9 million.
- Harbor Custom Development (NASDAQ:HCDI) shares decreased by 7.49% to $2.1. As of 12:30 EST, Harbor Custom Development’s stock is trading at a volume of 332.4K, which is 148.83% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.2 million.
- OneSmart Intl Edu Group (NYSE:ONE) stock fell 6.89% to $0.4. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 3.0 million shares, making up 42.08% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $65.1 million.
See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.