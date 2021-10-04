12 Energy Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Mesa Royalty (NYSE:MTR) shares moved upwards by 14.19% to $6.84 during Monday’s after-market session. At the close, Mesa Royalty’s trading volume reached 86.7K shares. This is 459.84% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $12.7 million.
- Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) stock moved upwards by 4.04% to $3.34. This security traded at a volume of 1.1 million shares come close, making up 276.41% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $126.8 million.
- Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) shares rose 3.76% to $13.77. The company’s market cap stands at $1.5 billion.
- ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) stock moved upwards by 2.97% to $3.12. At the close, ENGlobal’s trading volume reached 80.3K shares. This is 3.34% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $109.6 million.
- Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) stock increased by 2.87% to $11.08. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $940.5 million.
- Navios Maritime (NYSE:NNA) stock increased by 2.69% to $4.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $70.9 million.
Losers
- PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) stock fell 2.37% to $14.05 during Monday’s after-market session. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 1.1 million shares, which is 23.94 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.6 billion.
- ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) stock decreased by 2.09% to $1.41. The company’s market cap stands at $41.7 million.
- Vista Oil & Gas SAB (NYSE:VIST) shares decreased by 1.57% to $5.67. The company’s market cap stands at $501.2 million.
- Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) shares declined by 0.99% to $1.02. The company’s market cap stands at $279.0 million.
- Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) shares decreased by 0.91% to $5.48. This security traded at a volume of 1.9 million shares come close, making up 13.36% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $5.5 billion.
- US Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) shares decreased by 0.85% to $4.68. The company’s market cap stands at $21.8 million.
