12 Energy Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

10 Energy Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) stock moved upwards by 6.65% to $19.08 during Thursday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 590.7K, accounting for 9.42% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $7.5 billion. read more