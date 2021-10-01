fbpx

QQQ
+ 0.81
357.15
+ 0.23%
BTC/USD
+ 3728.90
47553.00
+ 8.51%
DIA
+ 4.38
333.92
+ 1.29%
SPY
+ 4.14
425.00
+ 0.96%
TLT
+ 0.40
143.92
+ 0.28%
GLD
+ 0.27
163.96
+ 0.16%

Insurance Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

byBenzinga Insights
October 1, 2021 12:52 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Insurance Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today’s Intraday session.

Gainers

  • MBIA (NYSE:MBI) stock rose 4.28% to $13.4 during Friday’s regular session. The current volume of 248.0K shares is 64.32% of MBIA’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $724.6 million.
  • ICC Holdings (NASDAQ:ICCH) stock moved upwards by 4.18% to $17.19. The current volume of 319 shares is 36.79% of ICC Holdings’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company’s market cap stands at $54.3 million.
  • NI Holdings (NASDAQ:NODK) shares moved upwards by 3.98% to $18.26. The current volume of 9.2K shares is 96.46% of NI Holdings’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $387.8 million.
  • Genworth Finl (NYSE:GNW) shares moved upwards by 3.73% to $3.89. As of 12:40 EST, Genworth Finl’s stock is trading at a volume of 1.3 million, which is 42.69% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 billion.
  • Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) shares increased by 2.93% to $14.74. As of 12:40 EST, Ambac Financial Group’s stock is trading at a volume of 145.0K, which is 44.36% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $679.3 million.
  • Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) shares increased by 2.7% to $238.75. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.1 million shares, making up 59.22% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $30.8 billion.

Losers

  • Oxbridge Re Holdings (NASDAQ:OXBR) stock decreased by 2.72% to $2.87 during Friday’s regular session. Trading volume for Oxbridge Re Holdings’s stock is 125.4K as of 12:40 EST. This is 8.02% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $16.4 million.
  • Huize Holding (NASDAQ:HUIZ) stock fell 2.64% to $2.22. The current volume of 50.3K shares is 7.65% of Huize Holding’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $115.2 million.
  • Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) shares fell 2.52% to $2.33. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 71.2K shares, making up 12.52% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $926.1 million.
  • Kingsway Financial Servs (NYSE:KFS) shares declined by 2.32% to $5.24. As of 12:40 EST, Kingsway Financial Servs’s stock is trading at a volume of 12.3K, which is 70.06% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $118.9 million.
  • Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) stock fell 2.09% to $5.16. Trading volume for Root’s stock is 3.3 million as of 12:40 EST. This is 45.41% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion.
  • Conifer Holdings (NASDAQ:CNFR) stock fell 1.74% to $2.83. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 7.4K, which is 4.35% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.4 million.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Insurance Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Insurance Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session. read more

Insurance Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session. read more

Insurance Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session. read more

Insurance Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session. read more