Insurance Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today’s Intraday session.
Gainers
- MBIA (NYSE:MBI) stock rose 4.28% to $13.4 during Friday’s regular session. The current volume of 248.0K shares is 64.32% of MBIA’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $724.6 million.
- ICC Holdings (NASDAQ:ICCH) stock moved upwards by 4.18% to $17.19. The current volume of 319 shares is 36.79% of ICC Holdings’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company’s market cap stands at $54.3 million.
- NI Holdings (NASDAQ:NODK) shares moved upwards by 3.98% to $18.26. The current volume of 9.2K shares is 96.46% of NI Holdings’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $387.8 million.
- Genworth Finl (NYSE:GNW) shares moved upwards by 3.73% to $3.89. As of 12:40 EST, Genworth Finl’s stock is trading at a volume of 1.3 million, which is 42.69% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 billion.
- Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) shares increased by 2.93% to $14.74. As of 12:40 EST, Ambac Financial Group’s stock is trading at a volume of 145.0K, which is 44.36% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $679.3 million.
- Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) shares increased by 2.7% to $238.75. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.1 million shares, making up 59.22% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $30.8 billion.
Losers
- Oxbridge Re Holdings (NASDAQ:OXBR) stock decreased by 2.72% to $2.87 during Friday’s regular session. Trading volume for Oxbridge Re Holdings’s stock is 125.4K as of 12:40 EST. This is 8.02% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $16.4 million.
- Huize Holding (NASDAQ:HUIZ) stock fell 2.64% to $2.22. The current volume of 50.3K shares is 7.65% of Huize Holding’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $115.2 million.
- Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) shares fell 2.52% to $2.33. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 71.2K shares, making up 12.52% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $926.1 million.
- Kingsway Financial Servs (NYSE:KFS) shares declined by 2.32% to $5.24. As of 12:40 EST, Kingsway Financial Servs’s stock is trading at a volume of 12.3K, which is 70.06% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $118.9 million.
- Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) stock fell 2.09% to $5.16. Trading volume for Root’s stock is 3.3 million as of 12:40 EST. This is 45.41% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion.
- Conifer Holdings (NASDAQ:CNFR) stock fell 1.74% to $2.83. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 7.4K, which is 4.35% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.4 million.
