11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) stock moved upwards by 6.82% to $7.04 during Friday’s pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion.
- Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) shares moved upwards by 6.51% to $2.78. The company’s market cap stands at $145.6 million.
- Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) shares moved upwards by 5.3% to $7.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $354.6 million.
- Helbiz (NASDAQ:HLBZ) stock increased by 4.44% to $13.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $394.7 million.
- SOS (NYSE:SOS) stock moved upwards by 4.22% to $2.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $415.4 million.
- Microvast Holdings (NASDAQ:MVST) shares increased by 3.04% to $8.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.5 billion.
Losers
- Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) shares declined by 4.05% to $32.27 during Friday’s pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $233.7 million.
- CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT) shares declined by 3.44% to $2.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $198.9 million.
- Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) stock decreased by 2.79% to $128.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.5 billion.
- Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) shares fell 2.09% to $9.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.9 billion.
- Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) stock fell 1.99% to $37.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion.
