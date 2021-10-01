fbpx

QQQ
-2.43
360.39
-0.68%
BTC/USD
+ 3322.42
47146.52
+ 7.58%
DIA
-0.03
338.32
-0.01%
SPY
-0.97
430.11
-0.23%
TLT
+ 0.54
143.78
+ 0.37%
GLD
+ 0.21
164.01
+ 0.13%

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

byBenzinga Insights
October 1, 2021 11:04 am
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

  • Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) stock increased by 43.11% to $6.44 during Friday’s pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $80.5 million.
  • Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) stock rose 29.63% to $45.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.7 billion.
  • Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) shares moved upwards by 24.99% to $1.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $226.8 million.
  • Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) stock moved upwards by 15.32% to $0.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $117.7 million.
  • Merck & Co (NYSE:MRK) stock rose 7.7% to $80.9. The company’s market cap stands at $204.7 billion.
  • Vyant Bio (NASDAQ:VYNT) shares moved upwards by 7.29% to $2.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $72.4 million.

Losers

  • NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) stock fell 13.98% to $3.2 during Friday’s pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $71.3 million.
  • Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) shares decreased by 12.69% to $38.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.9 billion.
  • Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) stock declined by 12.41% to $37.0. The company’s market cap stands at $4.1 billion.
  • Allied Healthcare Prods (NASDAQ:AHPI) stock fell 7.11% to $6.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.7 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
  • Synaptogenix (NASDAQ:SNPX) shares decreased by 6.34% to $9.31. The company’s market cap stands at $57.1 million.
  • Eyegate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) shares declined by 6.23% to $2.11. The company’s market cap stands at $26.6 million.
    See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

