12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

byBenzinga Insights
September 28, 2021 4:45 pm
Gainers

  • CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) shares increased by 5.6% to $1.32 during Tuesday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $86.4 million.
  • Schmitt Industries (NASDAQ:SMIT) shares increased by 4.5% to $5.33. At the close, Schmitt Industries’s trading volume reached 612.2K shares. This is 2811.41% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.1 million.
  • Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) shares increased by 3.14% to $0.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.8 million.
  • BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) shares moved upwards by 2.09% to $2.44. The company’s market cap stands at $49.6 million.
  • OLB Gr (NASDAQ:OLB) stock moved upwards by 2.08% to $3.92. The company’s market cap stands at $28.5 million.
  • Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) shares moved upwards by 1.52% to $11.98. Rekor Systems’s trading volume hit 58.1K shares by close, accounting for 4.44% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $525.2 million.

Losers

  • Franklin Wireless (NASDAQ:FKWL) stock declined by 3.88% to $7.7 during Tuesday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $89.2 million.
  • Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) stock fell 3.14% to $70.81. Trading volume for this security closed at 2.6 million, accounting for 13.29% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $79.7 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
  • DatChat (NASDAQ:DATS) stock declined by 2.81% to $14.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $244.9 million.
  • Grid Dynamics Holdings (NASDAQ:GDYN) stock decreased by 2.53% to $29.0. The company’s market cap stands at $1.8 billion.
  • CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ:CRWD) stock declined by 1.84% to $237.41. CrowdStrike Holdings’s trading volume hit 142.2K shares by close, accounting for 4.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $54.1 billion.
  • Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) stock decreased by 1.4% to $9.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $105.6 million.
